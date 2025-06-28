"Shahed" attack on Odesa: three people injured, residential buildings and cars damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Russia attacked Odesa with drones on the night of 27-28 June. There was damage to infrastructure and vehicles.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports .

"There is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars. Information about the victims is being clarified. The liquidation of the aftermath of the strike is underway," the official said.

Update.

At 01:02 a.m., Kiper reported that at least three people were injured in Odesa as a result of the Russian attack.

Earlier, it was reported that at the end of the day on 27 June, explosions were heard in Odesa amid an attack by Russian drones.

Later, Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov showed photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Read also: Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine - Air Force (updated)