Family with child was wounded as result of attack by occupiers on high-rise building in Lyman. PHOTO

Today, on 29 June 2025, Russian troops shelled a residential area in the frontline town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, injuring people, including a 12-year-old child.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops attacked the city at 07:15 a.m. The enemy targeted a 5-storey residential building.

As a result of the attack, a family - a 51-year-old man and his wife, and their 12-year-old son - were injured in one of the apartments. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and carbon monoxide poisoning. They were provided with medical assistance.

It is reported that the facade, windows and balconies of the building were damaged at the site of the hit. The type of weapon is being established.