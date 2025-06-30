Rescuers extinguish large fire in Mykolaiv region. PHOTOS

Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire in the ecosystem of the Mykolaiv region.

The press service of the State Emergency Service reports this, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, in Shevchenkivska TG, the fire spread from dry grass to a wheat field and the private sector due to wind and heat. The garage and the field caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 60 hectares (50 hectares of which were wheat) in 2 hours. Twenty-one rescuers, 5 vehicles and local residents were involved in the firefighting operations," the statement said.

Thanks to prompt action, the fire did not spread to residential buildings. No one was injured.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the cause of the fire.

