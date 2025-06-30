Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 10 settlements under enemy fire, person killed. PHOTOS
Russian invaders fired on Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Kamianske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne. A total of 375 strikes were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region
Yesterday morning, the occupiers hit Stepnohirsk, Vasyliv district. A 70-year-old woman died as a result of the air strike.
In total, the police received 18 reports of destruction - private households, adjacent territories and vehicles of citizens were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password