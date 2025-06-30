Consequences of "shahed" strike on Kryvyi Rih: fire broke out, cars damaged. PHOTOS
Three people were injured in a UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih.
The consequences of the enemy attack were made public by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"Five cars were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire in the building that arose after the shelling," the statement said.
As a reminder, in the morning, on 30 June 2025, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with a UAV.
