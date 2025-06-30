ENG
News Photo Israeli attacks on Iran
Israel bids farewell to family from Odesa who died in Iranian strike. PHOTOS

On Monday, 30 June, a farewell ceremony was held in the Israeli city of Bat Yam for a family from Odesa who died as a result of an Iranian missile strike on 14 June.

This was reported by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The funeral ceremony for the dead Ukrainians took place at the site of the Iranian missile attack.

farewell

As a reminder, as a result of Iranian strikes on Israel on 14 June, 8-year-old Anastasiia Buryk from Odesa died with her family. The girl was being treated for cancer in Israel and was awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

farewell

The girl's family also died: her mother Mariia, grandmother Olena, and cousins Kostiantyn and Illia.

farewell

The mother of the dead boys, Hanna Peshkureva, told Suspilne that their bodies would be cremated in Israel and returned to Ukraine.

