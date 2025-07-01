USF units hit 724 enemy targets in one day. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping hit 724 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF

In particular:

169 personnel units, of which 109 have been eliminated;

32 vehicles and 30 motorcycles;

13 artillery systems, 1 tank, and 1 armored vehicle.

Additionally, 10 enemy drones (both copter and fixed-wing types) were destroyed, and 15 UAV operator launch sites were targeted.

