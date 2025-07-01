USF units hit 724 enemy targets in one day. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping hit 724 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF
In particular:
- 169 personnel units, of which 109 have been eliminated;
- 32 vehicles and 30 motorcycles;
- 13 artillery systems, 1 tank, and 1 armored vehicle.
Additionally, 10 enemy drones (both copter and fixed-wing types) were destroyed, and 15 UAV operator launch sites were targeted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password