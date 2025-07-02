Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: enterprise, power lines and houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 2 August 2025, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

8 drones were shot down by the defenders of the sky.

"In Kryvyi Rih, the attack damaged the building of a private enterprise. There was a fire, which rescuers extinguished. A farm was damaged in the Pereshchepynska community of Samarivskyi district. A fire broke out. A 69-year-old woman was injured. She was treated on the spot," the statement said.

The Russians attacked Nikopol district with an FPV drone and artillery. The Russians also hit the district centre and the Pokrovsk community.

A multi-storey building, a private house, a garage, an outbuilding were damaged, and a power line was hit.

According to updated reports, a private house in Nikopol was damaged yesterday evening as a result of a UAV dropping a munition.

