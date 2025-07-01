Four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were subjected to enemy attacks: there are casualties, houses, shops, enterprise and farm were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 1 July, Russian troops attacked Kamianske, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing deaths and destruction.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the enemy attacks, Censor.NET reports.

Kamianske district

"Unfortunately, people died again today because of enemy terror. I express my sincere condolences to their families and friends," he wrote.

It is noted that as a result of the missile strike in the Kamianske district, infrastructure and shops were destroyed. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.







Pavlohrad district

A farm was damaged as a result of a UAV attack in the Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district. Six pieces of agricultural machinery were damaged. 40 heads of livestock were killed.

Synelnykove district.

Russians attacked Malomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. A restaurant was damaged.

Nikopol district

During the day, Nikopol, Marhanetka, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities suffered from shelling. A five-storey building, a private house, an agricultural enterprise, a combine harvester, a moped and a power line were damaged.

