Ruscists strike Kramatorsk with drones. Educational institution damaged. PHOTO
On the night of 2 July, Russian occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with strike drones.
This was reported by the mayor's office, Censor.NET informs.
The enemy used 5 "Geranium-2" UAVs.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties. There is destruction and damage to an educational institution, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
We are establishing the final consequences of the night terror," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password