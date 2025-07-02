Ruscists strike Kramatorsk with drones. Educational institution damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 2 July, Russian occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with strike drones.

This was reported by the mayor's office, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy used 5 "Geranium-2" UAVs.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. There is destruction and damage to an educational institution, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.



We are establishing the final consequences of the night terror," the statement said.

Read more: Russian strike on house in Kramatorsk: death toll rises to 6