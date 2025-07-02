ENG
Ruscists strike Kramatorsk with drones. Educational institution damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 2 July, Russian occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with strike drones.

This was reported by the mayor's office, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy used 5 "Geranium-2" UAVs.

Shelling of Kramatorsk on 2 July 2025

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. There is destruction and damage to an educational institution, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

We are establishing the final consequences of the night terror," the statement said.

