Soldier who attempted to sell stolen weapons worth over UAH 1.7 million has been detained, - SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers detained and served a notice of suspicion to a serviceman who tried to illegally sell weapons that were on the balance sheet of his military unit in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, in April 2025, the defendant found a "client" through social media and exchanged 26 grenades and 9 grenade launchers stolen from the unit for a drone. The drone was later sold to a civilian from Kharkiv region for UAH 40,000.

"After a successful deal, the military man tried to sell another 9 grenades and 3 grenade launchers for UAH 65 thousand, but was detained by SBI operatives. In total, the facts of selling 35 grenades and 12 grenade launchers belonging to his unit were documented. The estimated cost of the weapons is over UAH 1.7 million," the statement said.

SBI officers found and seized all the weapons, including those that had already been sold, and also seized the drone. After all the necessary legal procedures, the weapons will be returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The serviceman was served a notice of suspicion of:

misappropriation of ammunition and explosives by taking advantage of official position under martial law (part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

carrying, acquiring and selling ammunition, explosives and devices without a permit provided for by law (part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Sanctions provide for up to 15 years in prison.

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail for the defendant.