2 867 73
How language is regaining its position in country: Google Trends data shows that Ukrainians are searching for news in official language more often. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian language is regaining its position in Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more and more residents of the central and northern regions have been searching for news on the Internet in Ukrainian.
According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by Google Trends data for the query "news" and "news" for four years: 2011, 2015, 2020 and 2024.
At the same time, search queries in Russian still prevail in the South and East.
See the infographic for more details on the percentage of language positions returned.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password