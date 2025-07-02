ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12394 visitors online
News Photo Language Issue
2 867 73

How language is regaining its position in country: Google Trends data shows that Ukrainians are searching for news in official language more often. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian language is regaining its position in Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more and more residents of the central and northern regions have been searching for news on the Internet in Ukrainian.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by Google Trends data for the query "news" and "news" for four years: 2011, 2015, 2020 and 2024.

At the same time, search queries in Russian still prevail in the South and East.

Read more: Russia aims to "liberate Ukraine" and "protect" Russian-speaking citizens – Lavrov

See the infographic for more details on the percentage of language positions returned.

Ukrainian
Ukrainian
Ukrainian
Ukrainian

Author: 

Media (221) Ukrainian language (56)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 