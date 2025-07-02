How language is regaining its position in country: Google Trends data shows that Ukrainians are searching for news in official language more often. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian language is regaining its position in Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more and more residents of the central and northern regions have been searching for news on the Internet in Ukrainian.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by Google Trends data for the query "news" and "news" for four years: 2011, 2015, 2020 and 2024.

At the same time, search queries in Russian still prevail in the South and East.

