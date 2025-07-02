Aftermath of AFU strike on "Kupol" Shahed drone manufacturing plant in Izhevsk. SATELLITE IMAGES

The Russian electromechanical plant "Kupol," which produces "Shaheds" and is located in Izhevsk, sustained damage following a strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on July 1.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by satellite images, which the Radio Liberty Schemes project received from the Estonian publication Delfi.

On July 2, a Planet Labs satellite captured the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on "Kupol."

According to the satellite images, part of the roof of one of the military plant’s buildings was completely destroyed.

See more: Drone strike hits Kupol plant in Izhevsk, damages four UAV production workshops. PHOTO





On July 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on a Russian military-industrial facility — the "Kupol" plant in Izhevsk, which produces Tor and Osa surface-to-air missile systems and drones for Russian occupiers. The plant is located in the Udmurt Republic, over 1,300 kilometers from the target area.

"Kupol" also manufactures other strike drones, including the Garpiia-A1. The plant fulfills orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense and, according to media reports, produces Tor-M2E air defense missile systems as well as target training systems Saman-M1 and Adjutant.

On the evening of July 1, Alexander Brechalov, head of the Udmurt Republic, acknowledged that the local defense enterprise suffered damage. The Russian official also reported that 45 people were injured in the attack on the plant, three of whom died.

See more: Drones attacked Russian Volgograd. VIDEO+PHOTOS