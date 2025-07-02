Drone strike hits Kupol plant in Izhevsk, damages four UAV production workshops. PHOTO

Four drone manufacturing workshops were damaged and operations halted at the Kupol plant in Russia’s Izhevsk following a Ukrainian drone attack on July 1.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

According to sources in the region's emergency services, yesterday’s strike by two UAVs on the Kupol Electromechanical Plant damaged Building No. 1, which houses drone production facilities.

Reportedly, one drone flew through a window of Workshop 106, while the second hit the roof of Workshop 110 and exploded, sparking a fire. As a result, the roof of the building collapsed over an area of 1,300 square meters.

The strike damaged workshops involved in metalworking, microchip soldering, and the production of completed UAVs.

According to ASTRA, the production facility at this location is responsible for the development and manufacturing of microchips for military drones. The plant reportedly operates around the clock in three shifts.

Following the attack, operations at the facility were suspended.

Three Kupol employees were killed and 45 others were injured, 35 of them hospitalised.

Earlier, sources reported that the SSU had attacked the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, where SAMSs and UAVs were manufactured for the Russian army.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, where SAMSs and UAVs were manufactured for the occupying army.