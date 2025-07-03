USF hit 742 enemy targets in one day. INFOGRAPHICS
Throughout the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping struck 742 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
In particular:
134 enemy personnel, of whom 80 were eliminated;
43 vehicles and 25 motorcycles;
19 artillery systems and 3 armored vehicles.
Additionally, 21 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copters and fixed-wing types) were destroyed, and 15 UAV operator launch points were hit.
