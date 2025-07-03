ENG
News Photo Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
USF hit 742 enemy targets in one day. INFOGRAPHICS

Throughout the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping struck 742 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

In particular:

  • 134 enemy personnel, of whom 80 were eliminated;

  • 43 vehicles and 25 motorcycles;

  • 19 artillery systems and 3 armored vehicles.

Additionally, 21 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copters and fixed-wing types) were destroyed, and 15 UAV operator launch points were hit.

Results of the USF work over the past 24 hours

See more: Unmanned Systems Forces strike 808 enemy targets over past 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

