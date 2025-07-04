Zelenskyy awarded 11-year-old volunteer Jens Thomsen from Denmark for helping Ukrainian children. PHOTOS

In Denmark, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen, who raises money for Ukrainian children.

Jens Fogh Thomsen became the first foreigner to receive this award.

"I am deeply grateful to you on behalf of all our people – especially the children of Ukraine. You know that they are now under Russian attacks and trying to survive. After all, they love Ukraine, and they have friends like you. You are a great friend of Ukraine. Thank you for the backpacks, for raising funds to help Ukrainian children. All our children are proud to have such friends from Denmark. We would be happy to welcome you and your parents to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Jens started helping Ukraine last year when he saw the news about Ukrainian children who had lost their homes due to Russian aggression.

Since then, he has been making Easter decorations - blue and yellow beaded chickens. The boy raised more than 34 thousand Danish kroner from the sale. With this money, Jens bought school backpacks and supplies for Ukrainian children affected by the war.

The President's Award "Future of Ukraine" is a new award that Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved by decree on 29 May this year. The very next day, he issued the first decree awarding 24 children.

