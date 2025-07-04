Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv region: three districts were under fire. PHOTOS

On the night of 4 July, Russians attacked Kyiv region, damaging houses, vehicles and garages in three districts, and damaging a private dog training centre and an educational institution.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

"There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical infrastructure," he said in a statement.

In Bucha district a multi-storey building, two private houses and cars were damaged.

In Fastiv district, fires on the roof of a multi-storey residential building and garages were extinguished. The building of a dog training centre, three cars were damaged and windows in three apartments of multi-storey buildings were smashed.

In Brovary district, the windows of an educational institution were damaged.

"Operational services are continuing to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack," Kalashnyk said.

