Russians are trying to overwhelm Kharkiv region with numbers. About dozen battles are taking place every day - Syrskyi. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that are currently confronting the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.





"I do not ignore any part of the frontline, in particular in those areas where there is a threat of new enemy offensives. I spent two days working in units in the Kharkiv region. I am working together with the Commander of the Joint Forces, the Commander of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi," he said.

"Here, in the South Slobozhansky sector, our soldiers repelled over 60 enemy attacks in the last week. Around a dozen battles continue to take place every day.

According to Syrskyi, he studied the operational situation in detail on the ground. He discussed with the commanders of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine ways to strengthen the resilience of the defence. He found out the priority needs and requests of our military. He gave instructions to resolve problematic issues.

Watch more: 230,000 occupiers neutralized in first half of 2025 – Syrskyi. VIDEO

"The Russians are trying to put pressure by numbers, but we must be on the alert, apply effective tactical and technological solutions to prevent the invaders from advancing," he concludes.