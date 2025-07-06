Enemy attacked Bytytske district in Sumy region: about 15 private houses were damaged. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning, Russian troops attacked the Bytytske starosta district of the Sumy community in the Sumy region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, at night, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb (KAB) on the territory of the village, and in the morning they launched a missile strike.

It is noted that about 15 private houses in the village were damaged as a result of the Russian attacks: windows were smashed, roofs, facades, and walls were damaged.

Fortunately, people were not injured.

The area is currently being inspected. All relevant services are working at the site to eliminate the consequences of the strike and provide assistance to residents.

"Russia continues to deliberately attack the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region. We are doing everything we can to help people and strengthen the protection of our communities," said the head of the RMA.

