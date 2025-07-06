ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
One person was killed and three wounded in Russian attack on Novohryhorivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Last night, on 6 July, Russian troops attacked the village of Novohryhorivka and the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region, leaving one dead and one wounded.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on the night of 6 July, Russian troops sent two UAVs to the village of Novohryhorivka. The munitions hit residential buildings where civilians were staying. A man in his 60s died as a result of the attack. A 78-year-old pensioner was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury.

Also, after a while, the enemy struck the private sector of the village of Andriivka. As a result of a hit, a fire broke out in a house. A married couple aged 43 and 45 were wounded in their own home. The victims sustained thermal burns, mine-blast trauma, and shrapnel wounds. They received qualified medical assistance.

Shelling of Donetsk region on 6 July

The enemy used a Geran-2 UAV against the civilian population.

In the settlements, 4 private houses, a power line, and a car were damaged.

