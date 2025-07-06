Russians attacked Bytytsia village in Sumy region again: fire broke out in residential sector

On Sunday afternoon, July 6, Russian invaders attacked the village of Bytytsia in the Sumy region with attack drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has been attacking the village since nightfall: there were attacks with guided bombs, a missile strike in the morning, and in the afternoon the Russians used attack drones. A fire broke out in the residential sector as a result of UAV hits," the statement said.

The official added that the consequences of the attacks are currently being investigated - whether there is damage and casualties. He also noted that there is still a threat of repeated enemy attacks.

Earlier it was reported that at night and in the morning, Russian troops attacked the Bytytsia starosta district of the Sumy community in Sumy region, causing destruction.

