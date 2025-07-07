Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: various objects damaged in several districts. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 July, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones. The debris fell in Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, causing damage to infrastructure and buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage, various facilities in several districts of the capital were damaged. At one location, the debris fell into an open area, causing a fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fires.

Buildings and vehicles were also damaged. There were no fatalities or injuries.

