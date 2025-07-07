ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10003 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Kyiv
1 550 0

Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: various objects damaged in several districts. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 July, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones. The debris fell in Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, causing damage to infrastructure and buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage, various facilities in several districts of the capital were damaged. At one location, the debris fell into an open area, causing a fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fires.

Buildings and vehicles were also damaged. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Read more: Kyiv attacked by drones at night: damage reported in three districts

Consequences of the drone attack on Kyiv
Consequences of the drone attack on Kyiv
Consequences of the drone attack on Kyiv
Consequences of the drone attack on Kyiv

Author: 

Kyyiv (2209) shoot out (13975) Air attacks (519)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 