ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11525 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
281 0

Russia attacked village of Nadezhdivka in Kherson region: two civilians wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the village of Nadezhdivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

Russia shelled Nadezhdivka in the Kherson regionRussia shelled Nadezhdivka in the Kherson region

The attack destroyed dozens of private houses and damaged an educational institution. Two local residents sustained moderate injuries.

It is noted that the shelling damaged roofs, walls, windows and doors in the houses. One of the village's educational institutions was also destroyed. Both victims are in hospital and are being provided with the necessary assistance.

In addition, the RMA reported an increase in the number of wounded as a result of yesterday's attacks: an 84-year-old resident of Kherson was admitted to hospital with an explosive injury and concussion.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: three districts under enemy fire, 7 dead, many wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13975) Khersonska region (2205) Khersonskyy district (282) Nadezhdivka (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 