Russia attacked village of Nadezhdivka in Kherson region: two civilians wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the village of Nadezhdivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

The attack destroyed dozens of private houses and damaged an educational institution. Two local residents sustained moderate injuries.

It is noted that the shelling damaged roofs, walls, windows and doors in the houses. One of the village's educational institutions was also destroyed. Both victims are in hospital and are being provided with the necessary assistance.

In addition, the RMA reported an increase in the number of wounded as a result of yesterday's attacks: an 84-year-old resident of Kherson was admitted to hospital with an explosive injury and concussion.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: three districts under enemy fire, 7 dead, many wounded. PHOTOS