Body of man found in mountains near Romanian border – SBGS. PHOTO

Today, July 7, during patrol of a mountainous section of the Ukrainian-Romanian border, servicemen of the "Dilove" border service unit of the Mukachevo detachment discovered the body of an unidentified man.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Fake employment in schools: scheme to evade mobilisation has been uncovered in Chernihiv region – SBGS. PHOTOS

According to the report, the border guards informed police representatives about the discovery. The cause of death and the identity of the deceased will be determined after relevant expert examinations.

The SBGS noted that during martial law, the number of cases involving deaths of people attempting illegal border crossings has increased.

"Mostly men of mobilization age who, following instructions from illegal border crossing organizers or acting on their own, chose routes through dangerous, difficult terrain. Such men may fall victim to bad weather, rugged terrain, swift currents, or wild animals," the border guards added.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed reconnaissance drone and communication stations of Russian invaders. VIDEO

The State Border Guard Service also reported that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, border guards of the Western Regional Directorate have found nearly twenty bodies of deceased men in the mountains.