Border guards destroyed reconnaissance drone and communication stations of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Forpost" brigade destroyed a reconnaissance drone and communication stations of the occupiers using FPV drones.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army State Border Patrol elimination
