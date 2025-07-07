1 480 0
Border guards destroyed reconnaissance drone and communication stations of Russian invaders. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Forpost" brigade destroyed a reconnaissance drone and communication stations of the occupiers using FPV drones.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
