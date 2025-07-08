Drunk law enforcement officer causes accident in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old girl killed. PHOTO

SBI officers detained and served a notice of suspicion to a law enforcement officer in Zhytomyr region who committed a fatal accident while intoxicated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the SBI.

According to preliminary information, at about 1:20 am on 7 July 2025 in Zhytomyr, the driver of a car lost control and crashed into a concrete pillar. The car was driven by a law enforcement officer who was transporting two underage girls, aged 16 and 17, and a 25-year-old man after hours.

As a result of the collision, the 16-year-old girl died on the spot. The other victims were hospitalised with numerous injuries.

According to the results of the test, the man was driving in a state of severe alcohol intoxication - his blood alcohol level exceeded the permissible limit by more than five times.

The law enforcement officer was detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim).

The article provides for up to 10 years in prison.