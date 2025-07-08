Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: infrastructure, houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 8 July, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, UAVs and FPV drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol district all day. The area was under attack from artillery and UAVs. Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities were affected.



As a result of Russian attacks, a five-storey building, 9 private houses, 5 outbuildings, a garage, and a car were damaged. Infrastructure, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged. Dry grass, outbuildings and a petrol station were on fire.

In addition, the enemy fired several times with FPV drones at the Synelnykove - Malomykhailivka and Mezhova communities.



Fires broke out — a wheat field, dry grass, and stubble caught fire. Infrastructure and a private home were damaged.

