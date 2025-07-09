Top State Customs official Maistruk organized fake OSCE ID trading scheme – Plinskyi. PHOTO

Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the State Customs Service Volodymyr Maistruk organised a scheme to sell fake OSCE certificates.

This was reported by journalist Yevhen Plinskyi on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Shocking details of the arrest of top State Customs Service official Volodymyr Maistruk. The operation was conducted jointly by the SBU, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Office of the Prosecutor General. Maistruk, who serves as deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation of the State Customs Service, organized a scheme for trafficking fake OSCE IDs," the journalist reported.

According to Plinskyi, Maistruk used an NGO with a "Medvedchuk trail" - the OSCE International Diplomatic Mission.

"In reality, this is just a cover. This NGO has no relation to the OSCE and only passes itself off as such. Their IDs were sold to draft dodgers and migrants. People showed these documents at checkpoints, TCR and SS, or to police officers — and the questions immediately disappeared. Because those believed they were dealing with real diplomats," the journalist stated.

He also published an example of such an ID.

Earlier it was reported that on 9 July 2025, the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) is conducting searches at the Chernivtsi Customs and in the homes of its employees.

