Kremlin tries to blame Ukraine for spreading radioactive materials in Syria – DIU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian special services conducted another information attack against Ukraine. In Syria, information is spreading about the alleged sale of military property "acquired" from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The "military property," fabricated by Russians, is a cheaply assembled container containing capsules marked PU.94244U (plutonium) and U.92 (uranium). The content of the capsules is unknown.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"The container and its contents were made, following classic Russian propaganda methods, carelessly: unreadable Cyrillic text was used, a blue isolating tape to attach the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense logo, and gross marking errors were made. In particular, one of the capsules is marked ‘PU 94244U’ — a rare isotope of plutonium, the total amount of which in the Earth's crust is only a few grams. Additionally, a mechanical wristwatch is inexplicably found inside the container.

The Russians are also attempting to sell a Soviet-era chemical reconnaissance device (СRD), allegedly ‘purchased from representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense who were responsible for radiation, chemical, and biological protection in Syria.’ The video includes an indication of the offer's validity — a note in Arabic: ‘13.03.2025, Thursday,’" the statement reads.

This is not the first attempt by the Russians to spread such disinformation. In 2023, the private blog of the user "smoug1985" published a post about the "intercepted Ukrainian container with plutonium". At the time, the Russians claimed that they had succeeded in thwarting an attempt by US intelligence agencies to accuse Russia of using chemical weapons in Syria.

Thus, Moscow has been preparing the ground for this information provocation since 2023, reusing old props.

