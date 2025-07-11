9 people injured, civilian infrastructure damaged in Russian strike in Odesa (updated)

Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa, injuring 8 people.

This was reported by the press service of the mayor's office, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the daytime attack on July 11 in Odesa, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, stables, and cars were damaged. At present, 8 people are known to have been injured, and the necessary medical assistance is being provided," the statement said.

As of 1:30 p.m., the number of the injured had increased, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"At present, we know about nine injured, seven of them are hospitalised, the rest were treated on the spot.

All authorised services are working to eliminate the consequences. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, including a residential building, a service station and a stable," the statement said.

As a reminder, on July 11, it was reported that explosions were heard in Odesa, and the city was under attack by a UAV.

