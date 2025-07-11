Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: three people injured. PHOTOS

During the day on 11 July, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor sent FPV drones to Nikopol district and attacked with artillery. It was loud in Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrov, Marhanetsk communities," the official said.

Two men were injured as a result of Russian shelling. They were hospitalised. One of the wounded is in serious condition.

Infrastructure, two multi-storey buildings, a private house, an outbuilding, a pharmacy, a cafe and a minibus were also damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were hit. A fire broke out.

In addition, according to updated information, in the morning, the Russian army attacked Synelnykove district with drones. Namely, the Petropavlivka and Mezhova communities.

A 58-year-old man was injured. He is in hospital in a moderate condition. The attack also damaged cars.

See more: Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: infrastructure, houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS