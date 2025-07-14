He helped occupiers create "prison" in Kherson: traitor sentenced to 14 years – SBI. PHOTOS

The Kherson City Court found the former deputy head of a department at the state institution "Northern Penal Colony No. 90" guilty of collaborationist activities and sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

It is noted that after the temporary occupation of Kherson, the man voluntarily switched to the enemy’s side. With his participation, the occupiers established a fake penitentiary institution operating under Russian law. The suspect held a managerial position there, received salary in rubles, had permission to freely pass enemy checkpoints, and was authorized to carry weapons.

Additionally, the traitor publicly took an oath of allegiance to Russia and obtained a Russian passport.

After the liberation of Kherson, he did not have time to escape and was hiding in the city. He was detained by the SBI together with the SSU.

"The court found the former official guilty under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborationist activities) and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment, deprivation of the right to hold positions in law enforcement agencies for 14 years, and confiscation of all property.

"The court also stripped him of his special rank - Lieutenant Colonel of the Internal Service," the State Bureau of Investigation stated.




