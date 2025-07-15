Ruscists dropped explosives on village in Chernihiv region: man was wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone in the border village of Novhorod-Siverska community in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 51-year-old civilian man was injured.

"He had just gone out into the yard when the drone arrived," the head of the region explained.

The wounded man was hospitalised. He is under medical supervision in a moderate condition.