Three FSB agents detained for spying on Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine neutralised another FSB agent network in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the SSU.

Three informants of the Russian special services collected data on Ukrainian defensive positions in the frontline areas, in particular in the Kramatorsk direction.

As noted, the attackers passed on to the enemy the geolocation of strongholds, artillery positions, and routes of movement of Ukrainian armoured vehicles. Russia planned to use this information to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

Counterintelligence detained all three informants. Two of them were unemployed from Kostiantynivka, and the other was a resident of Sloviansk. They acted autonomously and had different supervisors from the FSB. They used Google Maps, photos, and walk-arounds to spy on the area.

The detainees were served with a notice of suspicion:

p. 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code - high treason under martial law,

Art. 2, 3 Art. 114-2 of the CCU - illegal dissemination of data on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces.

Sanction - up to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

