ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9573 visitors online
News Photo Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
93 1

Since beginning of July, Unmanned System Forces have struck 2462 occupiers. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day on July 15-16, the units of the USF group hit 876 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.

In particular:

  • 185 units of personnel, of which 113 were liquidated;
  • 50 vehicles and 38 motorcycles;
  • 32 artillery systems, 3 armored vehicles and 2 tanks.

In addition, 43 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 14 UAV operators' takeoff points were destroyed.

In total, during July (01-16.07), 12067 targets were destroyed/injured, of which 2462 were enemy personnel.

See more: Lithuanian border guards shoot down UAV that flew in from Belarus. PHOTOS

Results of the work of the SBS units

Author: 

drone (1823) liquidation (2596) elimination (5484) Unmanned Systems Forces (105) war in Ukraine (3274)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 