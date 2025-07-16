Since beginning of July, Unmanned System Forces have struck 2462 occupiers. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day on July 15-16, the units of the USF group hit 876 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.

In particular:

185 units of personnel, of which 113 were liquidated;

50 vehicles and 38 motorcycles;

32 artillery systems, 3 armored vehicles and 2 tanks.

In addition, 43 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 14 UAV operators' takeoff points were destroyed.

In total, during July (01-16.07), 12067 targets were destroyed/injured, of which 2462 were enemy personnel.

