ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11075 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
993 4

Two dead and eight wounded: consequences of Russian strike on Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were killed. Preliminary, 8 people were wounded.

The consequences of the enemy strike were made public by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. Administrative buildings, a commercial facility, private houses and vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

As a reminder, the strike took place in the morning on 18 July.

Read more: Russians attacked two communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, one killed and some injured

Strike on Kam'янському району Дніпропетровщини Наслідки
Strike on Kam'янському району Дніпропетровщини Наслідки
Strike on Kam'янському району Дніпропетровщини Наслідки
Strike on Kam'янському району Дніпропетровщини Наслідки
Strike on Kam'янському району Дніпропетровщини Наслідки
Strike on Kam'янському району Дніпропетровщини Наслідки

Author: 

shoot out (14133) Dnipropetrovska region (1578) Kam’yanskyy district (11)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 