Two dead and eight wounded: consequences of Russian strike on Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were killed. Preliminary, 8 people were wounded.

The consequences of the enemy strike were made public by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. Administrative buildings, a commercial facility, private houses and vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

As a reminder, the strike took place in the morning on 18 July.

