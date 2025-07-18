Occupiers struck Vysoke in Kherson region with MLRS: local fire department unit and more than 10 vehicles damaged. PHOTOS

Last night, on 18 July, the Russian occupiers shelled Vysoke Tiahynska community in Kherson region with multiple rocket launchers, causing destruction.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, a private residential building and the premises of the local fire department were damaged by the "arrivals".



The strikes also damaged or destroyed more than 10 vehicles, including municipal vehicles and a firefighters' car.

Read more: Russians attacked cyclist with drone in Kherson region: man killed

There were reportedly no casualties.



















