ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11452 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
345 1

Occupiers struck Vysoke in Kherson region with MLRS: local fire department unit and more than 10 vehicles damaged. PHOTOS

Last night, on 18 July, the Russian occupiers shelled Vysoke Tiahynska community in Kherson region with multiple rocket launchers, causing destruction.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, a private residential building and the premises of the local fire department were damaged by the "arrivals".

The strikes also damaged or destroyed more than 10 vehicles, including municipal vehicles and a firefighters' car.

Read more: Russians attacked cyclist with drone in Kherson region: man killed

There were reportedly no casualties.

Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July
Attack on Vysokoe in the Kherson region on 18 July

Author: 

shoot out (14133) Khersonska region (2238) Beryslavskyy district (68) Vysoke (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 