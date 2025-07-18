Occupiers struck Vysoke in Kherson region with MLRS: local fire department unit and more than 10 vehicles damaged. PHOTOS
Last night, on 18 July, the Russian occupiers shelled Vysoke Tiahynska community in Kherson region with multiple rocket launchers, causing destruction.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, a private residential building and the premises of the local fire department were damaged by the "arrivals".
The strikes also damaged or destroyed more than 10 vehicles, including municipal vehicles and a firefighters' car.
There were reportedly no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password