Russians attacked Kupiansk district with drones: fire broke out in residential area. PHOTOS

On July 18, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Fedorivka in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with drones. The enemy attack caused a fire in the residential sector.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the UAV strike, three outbuildings and dry grass caught fire. The fire area exceeded 200 square meters.

shelling of the Kharkiv region

Despite repeated UAV attacks, rescuers quickly extinguished the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to residential buildings, the statement reads.

shelling of the Kharkiv region

There were no casualties or injuries.

shelling of the Kharkiv region

