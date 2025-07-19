Kostiantyn Oborin, director of Odesa Aviation Club, killed in battle for Ukraine. PHOTO

Kostiantyn Oborin, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a participant in the current struggle for Ukraine's independence, director of the Odesa Flying Club, and a volunteer, was killed during a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Konstantin Oborin headed the Union of Afghanistan Veterans of Odesa and the Odesa Flying Club at the Hydroport.

"In 2014, risking his own life, Kostiantyn rescued 29 Ukrainian soldiers from captivity. And in 2022, having risen into the sky over Odesa, he fulfilled the last will of his student, Hero of Ukraine Vladyslav Buvalkin, to scatter his ashes over his hometown. In the same year, I had the honour of awarding Colonel Oborin the Order of Grigory Marazli, III class," Trukhanov wrote.

After Russia's full-scale invasion, he defended Ukraine by joining the Armed Forces.

"Despite the call sign 'Kamikaze', Kostia and death are incredibly polar things. He was so cheerful, so optimistic and reckless that death was afraid of him. It touched him several times in Afghanistan, in the peaceful Odesa sky as a pilot, as a parachutist with more than 4000 jumps... And over the last 3.5 years of the war, he had a few more "birthdays"... Despite the age of 63+, he remained in the ranks. He also has seven children," Viacheslav Kuprienko wrote.

Watch more: Consequences of massive attack on Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS





