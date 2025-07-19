Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one person killed and 13 wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the Russians once again fired artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and UAVs at the de-occupied settlements of Kherson and Beryslav districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

In the morning, near Veletenske, Russians dropped a UAV on a 35-year-old man riding a bicycle. He died on the spot as a result of the impact. While evacuating the body from the danger zone, the volunteers' vehicle hit an enemy mine. Three men aged 31, 32 and 57 sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions. The vehicle was damaged.

During the day, the Russian army shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A 73-year-old man needed medical assistance. He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, bruised shoulder, dislocated arm and abdominal abrasions. Two private houses were damaged.

At night, the Russian army shelled Vysoke with multiple rocket launchers, damaging a private house.

Another private house was damaged in Kizomys as a result of shelling.

In Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a 47-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were hit by an enemy drone on the street. As a result of the explosive drop, the woman sustained a contusion, while the man was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm.

The shelling of residential areas damaged two private houses and an outbuilding. The Russians also hit a car with an FPV drone, which was damaged.

At midnight, the Russian army shelled the coastal part of the Central district with artillery. An apartment building was damaged and a fire broke out. In the morning, the occupiers attacked a residential area from a drone, damaging four civilian cars and a trailer. In the afternoon, they shelled the centre with mortars, damaging a building on the territory of a utility company.

Five residents of Belozerka, two women from Kherson and Kizomys, who had been injured by hostile shelling and drone attacks a day earlier, sought medical assistance. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, contusions and burns.

Once again, the village of Mylove came under enemy attack. Yesterday, the local Point of Unbreakable Bonds and a private house were destroyed as a result of drone strikes.













