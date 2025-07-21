Day in Kharkiv region: seven people injured as result of shelling. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

The occupiers used missiles, FPV drones and UAVs to attack the regional centre, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

The Russian military massively attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with 26 strike drones. Air defence forces shot down 15 drones. The premises of two administrative buildings, an apartment building, road surfaces, and tram wires were damaged.

The strikes on the city of Kupiansk damaged houses and a shop. Two civilian men and two women were injured.

In the village of Starovirivka, private and multi-storey buildings were damaged by enemy shelling with guided aerial bombs. Two people were injured.

The Russian military used attack UAVs in Chuhuiv district. The premises of a recreation centre, glazing in private houses and power lines were damaged. Fires broke out.

In Berestyn district, the windows of the railway station were damaged.

