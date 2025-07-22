Zelenskyy, at meeting with Umerov and Yermak, instructed to form delegation for negotiations with Russia. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting on the results of the negotiations necessary for Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported on the implementation of the agreements of the second meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul and the agreement to hold a new meeting in the near future. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to free our people from captivity and return the abducted children, as well as to stop the killings and to prepare a meeting of leaders to really end this war. Our position is as transparent as possible. Ukraine has never wanted this war, and it is Russia that must end the war that it had started," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak reported on the coordination of our diplomatic work with partners in Europe and the United States.

"I have instructed to form a delegation for negotiations with the Russian side. The delegation will be headed by Rustem Umerov and will include representatives of the Ukrainian intelligence service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Office," he concluded.

