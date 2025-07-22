ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13333 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Sloviansk
527 2

Ruscists have been shelling Sloviansk all morning: one person wounded, damage reported. PHOTO

Today, on 22 July 2025, Sloviansk, Donetsk region, has been under enemy attack all morning. Around 9:30 a.m., the city was hit again by Shahed-type UAVs.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, three hits were recorded: two in the central part and one in the Mashmet neighbourhood. Private houses and the building of the Donbas State Pedagogical University were damaged.

Sloviansk after shelling

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka under attack, casualties and damage. PHOTOS

"Unfortunately, we already know about one casualty," added Liakh.

There is no further information on the attack on the city at this time.

Author: 

shoot out (14185) Donetska region (4146) Kramatorskyy district (405) Slov’yansk (283)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 