Ruscists have been shelling Sloviansk all morning: one person wounded, damage reported. PHOTO
Today, on 22 July 2025, Sloviansk, Donetsk region, has been under enemy attack all morning. Around 9:30 a.m., the city was hit again by Shahed-type UAVs.
This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, three hits were recorded: two in the central part and one in the Mashmet neighbourhood. Private houses and the building of the Donbas State Pedagogical University were damaged.
"Unfortunately, we already know about one casualty," added Liakh.
There is no further information on the attack on the city at this time.
