Russian forces strike Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia: damage reported. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 23 July 2025, Russian troops attacked the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

attack on the Polohivsky district

As noted, the attack was carried out by an FPV drone. As a result, a private house and the surrounding area were damaged.

Preliminary, without casualties.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy was attacking the frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia, with buildings burning and fires in open areas.

