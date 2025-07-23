Investigation into crash of Mirage-2000 fighter jet in Volyn has been launched - SBI. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation promptly, immediately after the official notification, launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash of the Mirage-2000 military aircraft in Volyn.

This was reported by the SBI.

"The accident occurred on the evening of 22 July 2025 at one of the airfields of the region during a combat flight mission. Immediately after the incident, investigators and operatives of the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Lviv arrived at the scene. To ensure a quick, comprehensive and objective investigation, a special investigation team has been set up from among the most experienced employees of the Territorial Department and the Central Office of the SBI, who have experience in investigating military aviation accidents," the statement said.

As noted, it has been preliminarily established that after takeoff, the pilot reported a critical electronics malfunction to the flight director. The aircraft crashed into an uninhabited area and sank in a flooded sinkhole in the middle of a swampy area. Thanks to the pilot's professional actions, there were no casualties or damage on the ground.

It is known that the pilot ejected in time and was quickly found by a search and rescue team. The serviceman's condition is stable and he has been provided with the necessary assistance.

The SBI added that the incident is classified under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused a disaster.

Investigators have now examined the scene, seized official documents and other material evidence, and questioned witnesses. Interrogations of responsible persons, technical examinations, as well as analysis and decoding of data from the flight data recorder are planned.

"The investigation is paying special attention to the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with flight preparation regulations and the effectiveness of control by the responsible persons.

At the same time, an internal investigation is underway at the military unit to establish all the causes and conditions that could have led to the accident.

The investigation is under special control of the SBI management given the strategic importance of aviation security under martial law," the SBI said.







As a reminder, on the evening of 22 July 2025, during a flight mission on a Mirage-2000 fighter jet, aircraft equipment failed.