Police officers Oleksandr Khomin and Oleksandr Bezpiatyi died while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

On July 21, during a combat mission in the Donetsk region, police officers from the Mykolaiv Rifle Battalion, Police Major Oleksandr Khomin and Police Captain Oleksandr Bezpiatyi, sustained fatal injuries from enemy GAB.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

According to the report, the officers joined the rifle battalion to defend Ukraine on the hottest fronts.

"Oleksandr Khomin was 43 years old. He is survived by his mother, wife, and 13-year-old daughter. Oleksandr served nearly 20 years in the internal affairs bodies. Before joining the rifle battalion, he maintained law and order and public safety as a district police officer in Nova Odesa," the statement reads.

It is also noted that Oleksandr Bezpiatyi was only 39 years old. He is survived by his parents and wife. The police officer had been serving in criminal police units since 2006.

For colleagues and comrades-in-arms, Oleksandr Khomin and Oleksandr Bezpiatyi will forever remain examples of courage, duty, reliability, and bravery.

The police family mourns an irreparable loss.