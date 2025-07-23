ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12489 visitors online
News Photo losses of Ukraine
2 186 4

Police officers Oleksandr Khomin and Oleksandr Bezpiatyi died while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

On July 21, during a combat mission in the Donetsk region, police officers from the Mykolaiv Rifle Battalion, Police Major Oleksandr Khomin and Police Captain Oleksandr Bezpiatyi, sustained fatal injuries from enemy GAB.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Oleksandr Khomin and Oleksandr Bezpyaty

According to the report, the officers joined the rifle battalion to defend Ukraine on the hottest fronts.

"Oleksandr Khomin was 43 years old. He is survived by his mother, wife, and 13-year-old daughter. Oleksandr served nearly 20 years in the internal affairs bodies. Before joining the rifle battalion, he maintained law and order and public safety as a district police officer in Nova Odesa," the statement reads.

See more: Colonel Kostiantyn Oborin died repelling enemy air attack. Ukraine also lost Roman Kutsenko. Their families need assistance. PHOTO

It is also noted that Oleksandr  Bezpiatyi was only 39 years old. He is survived by his parents and wife. The police officer had been serving in criminal police units since 2006.

For colleagues and comrades-in-arms, Oleksandr Khomin and Oleksandr Bezpiatyi will forever remain examples of courage, duty, reliability, and bravery.

The police family mourns an irreparable loss.

Author: 

police forces (1604) Donetska region (4158) losses (2082)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 