Colonel Kostiantyn Oborin died repelling enemy air attack. Ukraine also lost Roman Kutsenko. Their families need assistance. PHOTO

On July 18, 2025, while performing combat missions to repel enemy air attacks and protect peaceful skies, Ukrainian soldiers Colonel OBORIN Kostiantyn Viktorovych and Senior Sergeant KUTSENKO Roman Valentynovych were killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Civil Air Patrol.

"Children have been left without fathers, wives without husbands. Families need our support and financial assistance. We won’t stand aside; we won’t stay indifferent!" the post states.

The organization also published details for donations to support the families of the fallen.

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3HrvBXTBim

Bank card number:

4441 1111 2625 4162

Previously, Censor.NET reported that Kostiantyn Oborin, director of the Odessa aviation club, died in battle for Ukraine.