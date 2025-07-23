Israeli Foreign Minister Saar meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. PHOTO

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who is on a visit to Kyiv, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported in a telegram by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodskyi, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the parties discussed the Iranian threat and bilateral relations.

"At a meeting with President Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian threat," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar arrived on an official visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, 22 July.