Russian forces strike railway in Odesa, rolling stock damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupants attacked railway rolling stock in Odesa.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the enemy once again fought around the ports of Odesa to block access to them.



However, the deployed monitoring and warning system worked, and the railway workers took cover in time. None of the employees were injured," the statement said.





As a reminder, at night, Russia struck at the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region - seaports, transport hubs and residential areas.

Logistics facilities, railway rolling stock, houses in the city and buildings in the historic centre were hit.

