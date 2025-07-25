ENG
Occupiers attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery: enterprise, gas pipelines, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 25 July, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities suffered from enemy attacks.

As a result of the shelling, a private house caught fire, and four more people were injured. A utility company, cars, power lines and gas pipelines were also damaged.

The incident reportedly left no one dead or injured.

Shelling of Nikopol district on 25 July
